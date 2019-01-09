About this product
Romulan x Snow Leopard (Chem Dawg x Uzbekistan Hash Plant x Afgoo x Blockhead) x #11 (Green Crack x Haze) Flavor notes of hibiscus, citrus, and caramel. Comprised of sativa genetics, but with hybrid effects. Some patients feel heavy indica, while others pick up on the sativa lineage.
Fig Farms is based in Sonoma county, and is focused on growing in-house strains that they've meticulously bred through years of research & development. Their use of original landrace strains for breeding allows them to spawn hybrids with extremely unique phenotypical characteristics not found in any other breeding lines. In 2017 Fig Farms won first place in the NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup for their landmark creation, Banana Fig 8.