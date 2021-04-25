About this product
Romulan x Snow Leopard (Chem Dawg x Uzbekistan Hash Plant x Afgoo x Blockhead) x #11 (Green Crack x Haze)
Flavor notes of hibiscus, citrus, and caramel. Comprised of sativa genetics, but with hybrid effects. Some patients feel heavy indica, while others pick up on the sativa lineage.
