Covelo OG x (Covelo OG x GSC) Here's the questionnaire we filled out during the submission process: Farm Name: First Cut Farms Appellation where flowers were grown: Covelo Farm bio or description: First Cut Farms is dedicated to growing, harvesting, and curing the highest quality cannabis for you. At FCF, cannabis is grown using regenerative methods, organic inputs, and dedication and love, under the Mendo sun. Name of strain being featured: Covelo Road Trip Indica or Sativa: Indica dominant hybrid Genetics: Covelo OG x (Covelo OG x GSC) Typical effects as you would describe them: Extremely stoney and peaceful, providing space for creative thoughts and pain relief, both mental and physical. The natural oil from this bud creates a visible resin ring around the tip of the lit joint. Why you chose this strain to submit: We've combined 2 of our favorite strains together. It's loud and dank with dense buds. Any other info you might want to provide that makes your farm or flower unique: Grown with respect for the medicinal value of sacred plant honoring the soil, the weather elements, the pure water, and the natural growth cycle. The Best of Harvest Box will be available at Organicann in Santa Rosa, CA late Nov or Dec 2020. We share the box with 27 other strains, curated in a blind test. Flowers were scored on appearance, aroma, flavor, and effect over a few days. Enjoy an ounce (1 gram from each farm) of dankness from small, family-run, sun-grown Nor-Cal farms. We're delighted and proud to be chosen as Best of Harvest. Follow us @firstcutfarms
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.
