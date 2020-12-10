About this product
Farm Name: First Cut Farms
Appellation where flowers were grown: Covelo
Farm bio or description: First Cut Farms is dedicated to growing, harvesting, and curing the highest quality cannabis for you. At FCF, cannabis is grown using regenerative methods, organic inputs, and dedication and love, under the Mendo sun.
Name of strain being featured: Covelo Road Trip
Indica or Sativa: Indica dominant hybrid
Genetics: Covelo OG x (Covelo OG x GSC)
Typical effects as you would describe them: Extremely stoney and peaceful, providing space for creative thoughts and pain relief, both mental and physical. The natural oil from this bud creates a visible resin ring around the tip of the lit joint.
Why you chose this strain to submit: We've combined 2 of our favorite strains together. It's loud and dank with dense buds.
Any other info you might want to provide that makes your farm or flower unique: Grown with respect for the medicinal value of sacred plant honoring the soil, the weather elements, the pure water, and the natural growth cycle.
The Best of Harvest Box will be available at Organicann in Santa Rosa, CA is available now, Dec 2020. We share the box with 27 other strains, curated in a blind test where flowers were scored on appearance, aroma, flavor, and effect. This testing period happened over a few days.
Enjoy an ounce (1 gram from each farm) of dankness from small, family-run, sun-grown Nor-Cal farms. We're delighted and proud to be chosen as Best of Harvest. Come along for the adventure on Instagram: @firstcutfarms
About this strain
GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. According to growers, this strain flowers into green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. GSC has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks and is a fan favorite of home grow enthusiasts. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).
About this brand
Jerry has grown and cultivated indoor, outdoor, and hydroponic gardens, from the cities to the mountains. His favorite style is outdoor, full-term, sun-grown, and big trees. He enjoys nature and working in the elements. His love of cannabis is evident in his lifestyle and his daily schedule. He works with cannabis nearly every minute that he's awake.
First Cut Farms is situated in Appellation Covelo which has a rich cultivation history. Covelo is an eco-system and micro-climate where cannabis plants thrive in extreme temperature swings, the wind, rain, and Mendocino sunshine. We plant during the new moon, with nutrient-rich, living soil and sparkling, pure, balanced water to help developing plants flourish and grow huge, strong, and frosty. That, plus organic inputs, eco-consciousness, regenerative and JADAM farming methods, water conservation, composting, Grateful Dead playing to the plants, handcrafted farming, sacred seeds, and LOVE make First Cut Farms' cannabis flowers unique and desired.
Jerry creates sophisticated and complex cannabis cultivars. First Cut Farms is committed to producing new strains that have amazing flavors and effects. As a cannabis breeder, Jerry's developed proprietary strains that yield massive plants and dense buds with high oil production and potency. He creates high THC strains with unusual and full-flavored terps. Jerry breeds high-yielding seeds which ultimately contain the most distinctive and tastiest terps for the stoniest and most superb highs.
As a young adult, Jerry risked his freedom during the Aids crisis in the early 1990s, a time when medical treatment was unavailable to patients. He made certain HIV/Aids and cancer patients received their sacred medicine in a timely, dignified manner. If they were physically capable & interested, he taught them how to set up indoor gardens to grow and cultivate for themselves. Patients were never charged for his services. That is the spirit of cannabis. Jerry cultivated for & worked at the first Buyer's Club in San Francisco. His Mentor for almost 30 years was the legendary Dennis Peron, hero, to all cannabis patients and enthusiasts. Dennis fought tirelessly for cannabis reform among many other successful crusades. Dennis wrote Prop 215.
Jerry literally lived on a mountain under a log in Mendocino and grew cannabis for patients in need. Jerry's experience shows that cannabis cultivation requires extreme perseverance, dedication, physical strength, patience, and knowledge in farming, horticulture, biology, engineering, and social and political sciences.
Jerry is grateful and thankful for his mentors, friends, cultivators, cannabis lovers and the pioneers in his life, and the ones that gave their lives and freedom to bring cannabis to the people under all circumstances. First Cut Farms grows for everyone that cares about having high-quality cannabis. Friends of First Cut Farms, including fellow growers, savor the flavors and highs from this uncommon cannabis grown and bred in Covelo.
First Cut Farms stands firmly in philanthropy. Recent memberships and sponsorships include Covelo Cannabis Advocacy Group, Round Valley Cannabis Cooperative, Mendocino Producers Guild, Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, OriginsCouncil, the 1st Annual Bay Area Cannabis Pride Event, and Jerry Day in San Francisco bringing music to the people. First Cut Farms will continue to support important causes.
Continuing education is provided for Jerry's First Cut Farms family. He's an active member of the Covelo community.
Jerry's a small grower, operating purposefully, with no investors & no corporate influence. First Cut Farms pledges to provide consistency and excellent individualized service.
Your support of First Cut Farms validates the efforts of a man who is committed to delivering cannabis that will heal the world. It's his calling & life's journey. Cannabis is the universal language of love. We consciously elevate vibrations as an intentional community. We're stronger together. Thank you for your support.
Journey with us: Instagram: @firstcutfarms