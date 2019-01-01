About this product
1.0 gram (1000mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC
About this strain
Sour Alien
Sour Alien, bred by Cali Connection, is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid cross between Alien Kush and Sour Diesel.
About this brand
FLI
FLÏ products combine decades of extraction innovation with cutting edge distillation technologies to deliver the highest potency products available in the industry. By utilizing innovative cannabis science and cold ethanol extraction processes FLÏ™ produces Edibles, Vape Pens, Syringes, and Extracts.