While we do offer different jar sizes of our Full Spectrum CBD salve, the strength and ingredients remain consistent throughout. Our Full Spectrum CBD Salve is handmade using a combination of carefully selected organic herbs and oils. We soak these herbs directly in the oils at low temperatures for 3-4 weeks, which allows us to gain the maximum healing potential of each individual herb. The synergistic relationship of each element selected in this salve may promote health and balance. The benefits of this salve may be effective in helping mitigate symptoms related to rheumatoid arthritis, muscle soreness, inflammation, psoriasis, eczema, scarring, joint pain, burns, rashes, bug bites, hemorrhoids, acne, headaches, dry scalp and more. It makes an amazing and very relaxing massage lubricant.