Roastmaster's Blend Bottled Coffee

by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company

With a bold aroma and smooth velvety flavor, Roastmaster's Blend Bottled Coffee will wake and bake you no matter what time of day. Our award winning coffee is a Columbian Supremo blend that is roasted locally, nonGMO, fair trade and 100% shade grown & sun-dried. Drink black or add a touch of your favorite sweetened creamer. Shake well, refrigerate after opening and drink within 5 days of opening. MEDICAL Arizona 8 fl oz Bottle: 75mg THC, 7.5mg CBD California 8 fl oz Bottle: 75mg THC, 7.5mg CBD 8 fl oz Bottle: 30mg CBD RECREATIONAL Oregon 4 fl oz Bottle 8 fl oz Bottle

orngblsms

Love this product! Add it to your favorite iced coffee OR just drink it as a shot. Either way .. super yummy! Just wish that more dispensaries in my area carried it :(

At Ganja Grindz Coffee Company, our culinary experts and food scientists have spent countless hours grinding away to provide you with the highest quality cannabis infused bottled coffees, bottled apple ciders, bottled teas, tea bags, coffee filters and brew cups on the market. To ensure quality, consistency, purity and potency, our products are infused with The Clear™ solvent free cannabis oil and The Clear™ CBD crystalline isolate.