Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Roastmaster's Blend Bottled Coffee
Product rating:
About this product
With a bold aroma and smooth velvety flavor, Roastmaster's Blend Bottled Coffee will wake and bake you no matter what time of day. Our award winning coffee is a Columbian Supremo blend that is roasted locally, nonGMO, fair trade and 100% shade grown & sun-dried. Drink black or add a touch of your favorite sweetened creamer. Shake well, refrigerate after opening and drink within 5 days of opening.
MEDICAL
Arizona
8 fl oz Bottle: 75mg THC, 7.5mg CBD
California
8 fl oz Bottle: 75mg THC, 7.5mg CBD
8 fl oz Bottle: 30mg CBD
RECREATIONAL
Oregon
4 fl oz Bottle
8 fl oz Bottle
