With a bold aroma and smooth velvety flavor, Roastmaster's Blend Bottled Coffee will wake and bake you no matter what time of day. Our award winning coffee is a Columbian Supremo blend that is roasted locally, nonGMO, fair trade and 100% shade grown & sun-dried. Drink black or add a touch of your favorite sweetened creamer. Shake well, refrigerate after opening and drink within 5 days of opening.



MEDICAL



Arizona

8 fl oz Bottle: 75mg THC, 7.5mg CBD



California

8 fl oz Bottle: 30mg CBD



RECREATIONAL



Oregon

4 fl oz Bottle

8 fl oz Bottle