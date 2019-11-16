RabbitHoleAZN
on November 16th, 2019
I asked for a strong day time was and was recommended the Mai Tau sugar. Has a nice citrus and pine scent and energizes me for the task at hand. Good body high as well. Nicely well rounded flower.
Mai Tai by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
