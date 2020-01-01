Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
The Right Choice For Medical Cannabis Patients
About Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
Our products will be available at dispensaries throughout Maryland. A complete list of locations that carry our products will be available on our website. If you own a dispensary please contact our team today! In our 45,000 square foot, state of the art facility in Frederick, Maryland we cultivate 21 strains of high quality medical cannabis in a wide variety of cannabinoid profiles. Our products are laboratory tested and held to the highest standards. Look for our products at your local dispensary and experience the gLeaf difference today!
Cartridges
Flower
Pre-rolls
Solvent
Available in
United States, Maryland, Nevada, Oklahoma