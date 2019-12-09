 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Blueberry Sunset Sherbet X Pineapple Skunk Crumble

Blueberry Sunset Sherbet X Pineapple Skunk Crumble

by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf) Concentrates Solvent Blueberry Sunset Sherbet X Pineapple Skunk Crumble

Blueberry Sunset Sherbet X Pineapple Skunk Crumble by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

1 customer review

3.01

Mw879

Very nice, but a strong burnout afterwards accompanied by a headache. Tried it 3x, same result all 3x. Will have to keep something on hand for afterwards to combat the after-headache. Also it’s labeled blueberry-skunk.

About this brand

Our products will be available at dispensaries throughout Maryland. A complete list of locations that carry our products will be available on our website. If you own a dispensary please contact our team today! In our 45,000 square foot, state of the art facility in Frederick, Maryland we cultivate 21 strains of high quality medical cannabis in a wide variety of cannabinoid profiles. Our products are laboratory tested and held to the highest standards. Look for our products at your local dispensary and experience the gLeaf difference today!