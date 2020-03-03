 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chocolate Mint OG

Chocolate Mint OG

by Good Crops

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Good Crops Cannabis Flower Chocolate Mint OG

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Chocolate Mint OG lives up to its name producing a scent that’s not only of chocolate mint, but coffee and pine. It’s an exotic aroma! When smoked, the flavor mirrors the scent with deepening tones of aged wood, while gaining notes of perfume and shoe polish. Breeder Humboldt Seed Organization.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

420Rydo

Love this strain melted me to the couch absoute fire 👍🔥🍁💨

About this strain

Chocolate Mint OG

Chocolate Mint OG

Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, Chocolate Mint OG crosses Emerald OG with the famous Grandaddy Purple. Much like its parents, this strain has big dense buds. With a name as enticing as it sounds, deep flavors and aromas surround Chocolate Mint OG with its notes of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice. The exceptionally potent high is balanced, making this a great strain for experienced smokers who are read to take off. 

About this brand

Good Crops Logo
At Good Crops our mission is to provide our patients with, high quality, clean, herbal non toxic healing. We aim to maintain affordability and to utilize a decades worth of extensive experience, passion, and knowledge to bring to the you and your patient's some of the purest and the most consistent medical marijuana Oklahoma has to offer today.