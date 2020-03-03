Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Chocolate Mint OG lives up to its name producing a scent that’s not only of chocolate mint, but coffee and pine. It’s an exotic aroma! When smoked, the flavor mirrors the scent with deepening tones of aged wood, while gaining notes of perfume and shoe polish. Breeder Humboldt Seed Organization.
on March 3rd, 2020
Love this strain melted me to the couch absoute fire 👍🔥🍁💨
Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, Chocolate Mint OG crosses Emerald OG with the famous Grandaddy Purple. Much like its parents, this strain has big dense buds. With a name as enticing as it sounds, deep flavors and aromas surround Chocolate Mint OG with its notes of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice. The exceptionally potent high is balanced, making this a great strain for experienced smokers who are read to take off.