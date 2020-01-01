Good Crops is a Family-Owned company based out of Antlers, Oklahoma. At Good Crops our mission is to provide high quality healing. We aim to use our combined experience, passion, and knowledge to bring to the industry's medicinal market some of the purest and the most consistent marijuana and marijuana infused products the market has to offer today. Good Crops is vertically licensed to create a full range of cannabis goods, including Flower, Extracts, Topicals, Aromatherapy, Bath Bombs, Skin Care and CBD infused products.