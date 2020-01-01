 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape Stomper

by Good Crops

Good Crops Cannabis Flower Grape Stomper

About this product

Created by crossing the classic Purple Elephant X Chemdawg Sour Diesel strains. With its sour taste and sweet sativa heavy effects, Grape Stomper will have you begging for more after just one toke. Its sweet and sour grape candy flavor is deceptively delicious.

About this strain

Grape Stomper

Grape Stomper

Also called "Sour Grapes," Grape Stomper is a craft hybrid strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

About this brand

At Good Crops our mission is to provide our patients with, high quality, clean, herbal non toxic healing. We aim to maintain affordability and to utilize a decades worth of extensive experience, passion, and knowledge to bring to the you and your patient's some of the purest and the most consistent medical marijuana Oklahoma has to offer today.