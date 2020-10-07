 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Brunch Disposable Pen 0.3g

Brunch Disposable Pen 0.3g

by Good News

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Good News Concentrates Cartridges Brunch Disposable Pen 0.3g
Good News Concentrates Cartridges Brunch Disposable Pen 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Choose your moment. Our 300mg disposable vape pens are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles*, they’re the perfect accessory for moments with friends. BRUNCH like a boss’ boss’ boss’ boss Get the crew “together”, order everything and weekend in style. *Individual results may vary

About this brand

Good News Logo
Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends. Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Wed Oct 07 2020
X........o
Best vape pen I tried so far from this company. The only one I've haven't tried is friyay but this one taste like strawberries and watermelon mixed together and the high is delightful. Highly recommend