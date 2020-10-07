X........o
Wed Oct 07 2020
Best vape pen I tried so far from this company. The only one I've haven't tried is friyay but this one taste like strawberries and watermelon mixed together and the high is delightful. Highly recommend
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Choose your moment. Our 300mg disposable vape pens are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles*, they’re the perfect accessory for moments with friends. BRUNCH like a boss’ boss’ boss’ boss Get the crew “together”, order everything and weekend in style. *Individual results may vary