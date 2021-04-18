C........4
Sun Apr 18 2021
Brought it yesterday and I opened it and read the direction and it DID NOT work!? Waste my money that pen for nothing!?!?! So mad about it!
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Choose your moment. Our 300mg disposable vape pens are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles*, they’re the perfect accessory for moments with friends. Legendary stories start with VEGAS. It’s time to go all in on your night out. Legendary stories start with Vegas. *Individual results may vary