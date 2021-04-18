 Loading…

Vegas Disposable Pen 0.3g

by Good News

Good News Concentrates Cartridges Vegas Disposable Pen 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Choose your moment. Our 300mg disposable vape pens are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles*, they’re the perfect accessory for moments with friends. Legendary stories start with VEGAS. It’s time to go all in on your night out. Legendary stories start with Vegas. *Individual results may vary

About this brand

Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends. Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.

3 customer reviews

Sun Apr 18 2021
C........4
Brought it yesterday and I opened it and read the direction and it DID NOT work!? Waste my money that pen for nothing!?!?! So mad about it!
Tue Oct 20 2020
d........a
Great taste and made me feel very euphoric
Thu Sep 17 2020
d........l
Very disappointed with this pen. Cost 55 with tax and literally lasted about 20 hits, so it was out within 2 days. The high was nice but not worth the cost. Definitely wouldn’t get again.