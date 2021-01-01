Loading…
Logo for the brand Good News

Good News

Vegas Mint Chocolate Disposable Pen 300mg

Product rating:

About this product

Choose your moment.
Our 300mg disposable vape pens are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles*, they’re the perfect accessory for moments with friends.

Legendary stories start with VEGAS.

It’s time to go all in on your night out. Legendary stories start with Vegas.

*Individual results may vary
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!