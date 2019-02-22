Jonathan702
on February 22nd, 2019
I saw this brand at my dispensary doing a taffy pulling demonstration. It's actually pretty delicious but I never got a chance to buy the product.
In time honored fashion, our Taffy Notes begin with the highest quality ingredients giving each flavor an individual experience of wholesome natural fullness. Our toothsome, mouthwatering taffy is crafted in small batches by our team of skilled confectioners. Stretched to perfection this light, airy candy is made to an irresistible consistency of delight. Try our taffy in peach, watermelon, and pineapple to experience the perfection we are proud to produce.
