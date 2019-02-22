 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Taffy Notes Single Serve

by Grace Notes

In time honored fashion, our Taffy Notes begin with the highest quality ingredients giving each flavor an individual experience of wholesome natural fullness. Our toothsome, mouthwatering taffy is crafted in small batches by our team of skilled confectioners. Stretched to perfection this light, airy candy is made to an irresistible consistency of delight. Try our taffy in peach, watermelon, and pineapple to experience the perfection we are proud to produce.

Jonathan702

I saw this brand at my dispensary doing a taffy pulling demonstration. It's actually pretty delicious but I never got a chance to buy the product.

The early pioneers of jazz music knew that gage lengthened time—allowing them to play the improvisations between written notes. Improvisations known as grace notes. At Grace Notes Chocolates we honour their story, the idea of lengthening time, fostering creativity, and making something beautiful.