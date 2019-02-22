In time honored fashion, our Taffy Notes begin with the highest quality ingredients giving each flavor an individual experience of wholesome natural fullness. Our toothsome, mouthwatering taffy is crafted in small batches by our team of skilled confectioners. Stretched to perfection this light, airy candy is made to an irresistible consistency of delight. Try our taffy in peach, watermelon, and pineapple to experience the perfection we are proud to produce.