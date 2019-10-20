 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Distilalte Syringe

by Gramma Witchdoctor's

About this product

1mL of our distillate extracted from the finest Oklahoma buds. Our product is triple distilled and tested for safety and potency. This product is ready to go straight into a dab rig or be mixed with terpines and used to refill your vape cartridges.

KaponeX3

How much are they cuz if I get more than 1 would would you work with me on a deal

About this brand

Oklahoma's favorite product line for medical grade cannabis infused products. We hand craft chocolate delicacies as well as candies, vape cartridges, and extracts. We provide tinctures, oils, cremes, pain patches, and other medical remedies for patients that like options for ingesting their medicines. All of our products are proudly produced in Oklahoma using only the finest, fully tested, medical grade cannabis that has been locally grown and sourced. Please call or email Carl for product availability and pricing at (918) 532-3007 or wholesale@sweetleafhealing.com