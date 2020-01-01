 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Oklahoma's premier medical cannabis infusion processor

High quality Shatter and Wax BHO/PHO that averages 70%+ THC content.
We also produce high quality solventless extractions such as Bubble Hash, Rosin, and Live Resin.
Our distillate vape cartridges are 100% uncut! 91% distillate and 9% cannabis derived terpines!
Juicy gummies with 25mg of medicine come 6 to a package.
Only the finest grade fully tested cannabis is used to bake all of our edibles.

About Gramma Witchdoctor's

Oklahoma's favorite product line for medical grade cannabis infused products. We hand craft chocolate delicacies as well as candies, vape cartridges, and extracts. We provide tinctures, oils, cremes, pain patches, and other medical remedies for patients that like options for ingesting their medicines. All of our products are proudly produced in Oklahoma using only the finest, fully tested, medical grade cannabis that has been locally grown and sourced. Please call or email Carl for product availability and pricing at (918) 532-3007 or wholesale@sweetleafhealing.com

Available in

United States, Oklahoma