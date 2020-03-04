Reserve Blue Dream
This Indica dominant strain is good for both day and nighttime use. Its calming effects, plus heightened concentration make it an excellent choice for creativity and focus. A good fit for those with stress, insomnia, muscle spams and inflammation, Bordello brings a bold citrus nose, with funky notes of cheese.
on March 4th, 2020
Smoked in a bowl, average. Roll it as a joint, hell yeah.
on December 16th, 2019
Flower power, holy shit!
Bordello is a strain that is slightly indica-dominant in makeup, but it also provides patients with a heavy dose of sativa-like mental effects. This strain hits behind the eyes first, with some tingling and a release of pressure that may make it an effective choice for treating migraines or eye conditions such as glaucoma. The relaxation spreads throughout the body, giving powerful pain relief. While this cross of Blueberry Apocalypse and Alexis strains makes patients feel euphoric and uplifted, it definitely knocks out all mental focus, so save it for a day that’s free of pressing plans. Bordello’s flowers will be loose with some curly leaves and have a subtle fruit and herb aroma.