Grassroots Cannabis

Live Deeply

About Grassroots Cannabis

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.

Available in

United States, Canada, Maryland, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Nevada, Ohio, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Saskatchewan, Yukon