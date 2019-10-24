Medicaljoe2112 on October 24th, 2019

Was able to grab an eighth at a Clearwater FL dispensary along with two other strains. I was happy to see an OG I haven't had yet. The supply in the area is not what I would have expected at this stage of the game. I only use my Volcano Digit for flower as it gives the best value for the money. You don't waste any goodness burning into the atmosphere. The GR OG has a nice slight piney/Kush flavor that wasn't too strong. It was almost like drinking a refreshing spring water with the mineral flavors. My first bag hit me hard but smooth. I set my unit at 340 so there's no harshness whatsoever. just yummy bud flavor! effects started off more Sativa, then within 30 minutes progressed to a more Indica feel, but not sleepy. I would say this is a good late-afternoon to evening bud. I would give it a 4.5 overall, good strain. BTW, mine came in at 25% The highest I have seen in Central Florida!