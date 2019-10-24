 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider

by Grassroots Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Grassroots Cannabis Cannabis Flower Ghost Rider

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Ghost Rider is a Hybrid of the famed Ghost OG and Karma’s Hell's OG (f.k.a. Hell's Angels OG) backcross, Biker Kush. The progeny is an exotic OG Kush Hybrid that is sure to impress even the most seasoned OG connoisseur. The high B-Caryophyllene levels make this strain a good fit for those living with chronic pain or insomnia.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Medicaljoe2112

Was able to grab an eighth at a Clearwater FL dispensary along with two other strains. I was happy to see an OG I haven't had yet. The supply in the area is not what I would have expected at this stage of the game. I only use my Volcano Digit for flower as it gives the best value for the money. You don't waste any goodness burning into the atmosphere. The GR OG has a nice slight piney/Kush flavor that wasn't too strong. It was almost like drinking a refreshing spring water with the mineral flavors. My first bag hit me hard but smooth. I set my unit at 340 so there's no harshness whatsoever. just yummy bud flavor! effects started off more Sativa, then within 30 minutes progressed to a more Indica feel, but not sleepy. I would say this is a good late-afternoon to evening bud. I would give it a 4.5 overall, good strain. BTW, mine came in at 25% The highest I have seen in Central Florida!

About this strain

Ghost Rider OG

Ghost Rider OG

Ghost Rider OG combines genetics from two legendary strains to produce an indica-dominant powerhouse. Parent strains include Karma’s Biker Kush and The White from Krome genetics. The White is known for its unbelievable density of beautiful bright white trichomes while Biker Kush is cherished for its classic Kush flavor. The result is a bud with flavors of Pine-Sol, citrus Kush, and earthy hash. The high is potent and sedative, making it a good choice for relaxing and winding down. 

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.