Goatman

by Grassroots Cannabis

Goatman

About this product

Goatman is the result of Tierra Rojo's Highwayman bred with the accidental Golden Goat. Golden Goat was created when a male Hawaiian Romulan pollinated an Island Sweet Skunk mother plant. The Goatman buds are strongly reminiscent of the light green buds of Golden Goat. When broken apart, it produces a strong aroma of pine, wood, and dirt.

5.02

White87

Just grabbed this at 28 percent... and I’am pretty stoned for it being a sativa... I don’t usually go with the sativa strains but because it’s grown by grass roots I had to try it out!! Very clean high very relaxed and energized.

Slicer1475

Just picked this is from my dispensary, and I'm very pleased. Felt it relatively quick, but it feels like an energetic high. Also relaxing at the same time oddly enough. So it would appear you could choose your type of high. Highly recommend.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.