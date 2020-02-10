Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Red Headed Stranger by Grassroots Cannabis
on February 10th, 2020
This is a good daytime strain for me, more of a refreshing/energizing high from the flower I had, not to mention it has a really good fruity smell and taste. It was relatively low THC (13%) yet still packs a punch for what it is. Overall, good strain for getting stuff done, as it provides a very clear-headed high.
on October 25th, 2019
Uplifting and energizing. You could enjoy boring chores or a nice hike while solving world hunger......👍
Red Headed Stranger is an energizing sativa strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.