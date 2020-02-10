 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger

by Grassroots Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
4.52
Grassroots Cannabis Cannabis Flower Red Headed Stranger

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Red Headed Stranger by Grassroots Cannabis

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

PAbudbro

This is a good daytime strain for me, more of a refreshing/energizing high from the flower I had, not to mention it has a really good fruity smell and taste. It was relatively low THC (13%) yet still packs a punch for what it is. Overall, good strain for getting stuff done, as it provides a very clear-headed high.

Zardoz2003

Uplifting and energizing. You could enjoy boring chores or a nice hike while solving world hunger......👍

About this strain

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger is an energizing sativa strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.