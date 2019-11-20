Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
This Indica-leaning Hybrid is ideal for day or night with long lasting, mood-boosting effects. The aroma is just as delicious as the citrusy-sweet flavors. This strain is helpful for combating fatigue, depression, and anxiety. Melt away pain and stress with a healthy “scoop” of Sherbert.
on November 20th, 2019
Can't say that I can taste any particular fruity flavors from this one, but the Sativa influence is definitely there for those who may want to get a little chorin' done while they're under the influence. Fairly mild skunkiness, no redolent diesel evidence. It's not gonna make you get off the couch if you're already there, but it's good for doing that extra load of laundry AND being content to fold it afterward.
Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.