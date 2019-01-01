Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Professor Chaos: Mad Scientist x Jack The Ripper
on January 1st, 2019
One of the best strains I have smoked. I live sativas and this one is a very fun, interactive high. Very tasty, and fragrant. Was shown multiple strains at the store and the decision was immediate even up against the other green rush strains...it is frosted and light green with orange and deep purple almost bluish hues. It’s great and I also owned a dog named butters so I may be partial.
Professor Chaos is what you get when you combine the malevolent forces of Mad Scientist and Jack the Ripper, two strains that balance energy with merciless painkilling properties. This 65/35 sativa-dominant hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders has a sour, spicy aroma that introduces its clear-headed effects perfect for patients needing a potent medicine without sacrificing productivity. Its buds form knobby, finger-like calyxes covered in a snow-like layer of crystal trichomes in a show of Professor Chaos’ supervillian strength.