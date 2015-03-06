GreenRush Cannabis
Professor Chaos
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Professor Chaos: Mad Scientist x Jack The Ripper
Professor Chaos effects
24 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Focused
54% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
