Triangle Kush

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Triangle Kush is a nicely balanced hybrid with an earthy citrus aroma. This cultivar is full of stress relieving properties. It can also help relieve pain and inflammation. Great for use in the evening or daytime. Medicinal properties: antifungal, antibacterial, antimutagenic, may help relieve heartburn, anti-epileptic

piercedxangel

Bought some tonight after my trusted budtender recommended it for sleep. I can fall asleep easy enough but staying asleep is another issue. Only one other strain had put me to sleep & helped me rest all night long until now. I love Triangle Kush, great for pain, PTSD & insomnia with no anxiety. Had me so relaxed, happy, euphoric, sleepy & hungry. The only negatives are the usual dry mouth & eyes. The batch my eighth came from had very dense buds, THC at 21% with myrcene, limonene & linalool being the dominant terpenes. ALOT of myrcene! It has a great body high & mild cerebral effects that last a few hours. Not for use if you have anything important to do😂You’ll be couch &/or bed locked. Great job Grow West! I wish I saw y’all in more dispensaries.

Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.