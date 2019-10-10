piercedxangel on October 10th, 2019

Bought some tonight after my trusted budtender recommended it for sleep. I can fall asleep easy enough but staying asleep is another issue. Only one other strain had put me to sleep & helped me rest all night long until now. I love Triangle Kush, great for pain, PTSD & insomnia with no anxiety. Had me so relaxed, happy, euphoric, sleepy & hungry. The only negatives are the usual dry mouth & eyes. The batch my eighth came from had very dense buds, THC at 21% with myrcene, limonene & linalool being the dominant terpenes. ALOT of myrcene! It has a great body high & mild cerebral effects that last a few hours. Not for use if you have anything important to do😂You’ll be couch &/or bed locked. Great job Grow West! I wish I saw y’all in more dispensaries.