  Blue Dream

Blue Dream

by Grown Rogue

Blue Dream

About this product

Another West Coast favorite, Blue Dream delivers an energizing, creative boost almost instantly. A warm, relieving body relaxation increases as time goes on before transitioning to a near-euphoric sensation. Blue Dream is a great way to get through a stressful day, relax the mind and body before winding down to get a good night’s rest.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Grown Rogue is rooted in Southern Oregon where we began cultivating cannabis over a decade ago under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program where helped empower patients to live better and healthier lives. Grown Rogue is committed to creating high quality products, and defining the effects of those products in a clear, consistent and easy to understand manner, so consumers can enhance life experiences.