Grown Rogue
Blue Dream
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Another West Coast favorite, Blue Dream delivers an energizing, creative boost almost instantly. A warm, relieving body relaxation increases as time goes on before transitioning to a near-euphoric sensation. Blue Dream is a great way to get through a stressful day, relax the mind and body before winding down to get a good night’s rest.
Blue Dream effects
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
