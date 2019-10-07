N.Franx
on October 7th, 2019
Heavy high. Almost didn’t write this review. Beautiful nugs with hints of purple. Smoke’s smooth and has a tingly body high. Find a good movie to watch, some snacks, and a lot of water; The perfect Sunday smoke.
SFZ is a strain created in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle by Dying Breed Seeds. It is a mix of Zkittlez and San Fernando Valley OG. The flavor of this strain is earthy peppery lemon and lime Zkittlez with notes of rose oil and Zinfandel. Indica/Sativa: 75/25 Dominant Terpenes: Limonene Beta-Caryophyllene Nerolidol Linalool Myrcene
