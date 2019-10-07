 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. SFZ

SFZ

by Harmony Grow

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower SFZ

About this product

SFZ is a strain created in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle by Dying Breed Seeds. It is a mix of Zkittlez and San Fernando Valley OG. The flavor of this strain is earthy peppery lemon and lime Zkittlez with notes of rose oil and Zinfandel. Indica/Sativa: 75/25 Dominant Terpenes: Limonene Beta-Caryophyllene Nerolidol Linalool Myrcene

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

N.Franx

Heavy high. Almost didn’t write this review. Beautiful nugs with hints of purple. Smoke’s smooth and has a tingly body high. Find a good movie to watch, some snacks, and a lot of water; The perfect Sunday smoke.

About this brand

Harmony Grow Logo
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.