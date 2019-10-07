About this product
SFZ is a strain created in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle by Dying Breed Seeds. It is a mix of Zkittlez and San Fernando Valley OG. The flavor of this strain is earthy peppery lemon and lime Zkittlez with notes of rose oil and Zinfandel.
Indica/Sativa:
75/25
Dominant Terpenes:
Limonene
Beta-Caryophyllene
Nerolidol
Linalool
Myrcene
About this brand
Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.