 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Helado

Helado

by HeadStash Only

Write a review
HeadStash Only Cannabis Flower Helado

$60.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

HELADO (Mochi X Runtz) by HeadStash is Perfect blend of 2 amazing strains, The taste is creamy gelatoish with a hint of tang & a serious kick! Testing @ 30.8% THC on the recent batch, HELADO is a desert flavor with a couch lock effect & definitely a favorite.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HeadStash Only Logo
Born in the San Francisco Bay Area. The HeadStash brand was created specifically for Cannaisseur's & First time smokers alike, in the sense that we take serious pride in the products we provide. We believe in being a Brand you can trust with quality, consistency & passion for the plant we all love. Specializing in the cultivation of "Craft Cannabis", And with decades of experience, We spend everyday focused on the end result because we smoke too! We have built relationships with some of the Bay Areas most respected Breeders & Cannabis Companies as we continue to search for the best available strains to share with the world. Ask for HeadStash in your favorite shop & follow us on instagram for new drops & updates. Friends Don't Let Friends Smoke Reggie! #HeadStashOnly