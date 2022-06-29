HELADO (Mochi X Runtz) by HeadStash is Perfect blend of 2 amazing strains, The taste is creamy gelatoish with a hint of tang & a serious kick! Testing @ 30.8% THC on the recent batch, HELADO is a dessert flavor with a couch lock effect & definitely a favorite.
Born in the San Francisco Bay Area. The HeadStash brand was created specifically for Cannaisseur's & First time smokers alike, in the sense that we take serious pride in the products we provide. We believe in being a Brand you can trust with quality, consistency & passion for the plant we all love. Specializing in the cultivation of "Craft Cannabis", And with decades of experience, We spend everyday focused on the end result because we smoke too! We have built relationships with some of the Bay Areas most respected Breeders & Cannabis Companies as we continue to search for the best available strains to share with the world. Ask for HeadStash in your favorite shop & follow us on instagram for new drops & updates. Friends Don't Let Friends Smoke Reggie! #HeadStashOnly
