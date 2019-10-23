mstevens8818
on October 23rd, 2019
best ashtray i've ever used - can put a jay out no problem and also leaves my bowl super clean - the soft edges of the thing in the center keeps my bowl super clean
The HEMPER Caché is the BEST Debowling Ashtray you will EVER USE! Featuring an ascending point to fit all bowls Made of heat resistant medical grade silicone; Ash without worry! Nonstick to avoid resin buildup You have to try it for yourself to see the difference!
on October 22nd, 2019
I can easily clear out my bowls instead of risking damaging my piece by tapping it or using many wipes to clear out my bowl. I especially hate when it gets clogged and this solved the problem