HEMPER Caché

by Hemper

$14.99MSRP

About this product

The HEMPER Caché is the BEST Debowling Ashtray you will EVER USE! Featuring an ascending point to fit all bowls Made of heat resistant medical grade silicone; Ash without worry! Nonstick to avoid resin buildup You have to try it for yourself to see the difference!

mstevens8818

best ashtray i've ever used - can put a jay out no problem and also leaves my bowl super clean - the soft edges of the thing in the center keeps my bowl super clean

nycstoner

I can easily clear out my bowls instead of risking damaging my piece by tapping it or using many wipes to clear out my bowl. I especially hate when it gets clogged and this solved the problem

About this brand

We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99. We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!