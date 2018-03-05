 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. Banyan Moon Nursery Alien OG

Banyan Moon Nursery Alien OG

by Herban Supply Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Herban Supply Co. Cannabis Clones Banyan Moon Nursery Alien OG

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Tahoe OG x Alien Kush, Indica Dominate, 9 Weeks, 2.5 - 3 per light, outdoor/indoor

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

curtnevan

This is a perfect hybrid. It smells and tastes and looks beautiful, and the effects are strong in both body and brain. This has it all, but not for early in the day. Unless, of course, you have the day off!

About this strain

Alien OG

Alien OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

About this brand

Herban Supply Co. Logo