Chocolate Mint OG
by California Cannabis Clones
Tahoe OG x Alien Kush, Indica Dominate, 9 Weeks, 2.5 - 3 per light, outdoor/indoor
on March 5th, 2018
This is a perfect hybrid. It smells and tastes and looks beautiful, and the effects are strong in both body and brain. This has it all, but not for early in the day. Unless, of course, you have the day off!
First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.