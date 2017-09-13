Chocolate Mint OG
by California Cannabis Clones
Blueberry x Haze, Sativa, 9 - 10 weeks of flower, 2.5 - 3 per light, outdoor
on September 13th, 2017
Such a great product! I love it. But I love my grow tent and LED grow light, too. They are from Unit Farm. Good company. Good products. Good service.....LOL. All of them bring me harvest. I''m so happy.
on September 1st, 2017
Terrific!!!
on March 25th, 2017
Blue Dream is such a clean high. When i want to forget everything and be happy this is the strain I choose. There is no way to describe its effects other than a euphoric happiness. If you look the strain up on leaflys strains section you can probably get a better description than I can give. #420sweepstakes
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.