 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. Banyan Moon Nursery Blue Dream

Banyan Moon Nursery Blue Dream

by Herban Supply Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Herban Supply Co. Cannabis Clones Banyan Moon Nursery Blue Dream

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blueberry x Haze, Sativa, 9 - 10 weeks of flower, 2.5 - 3 per light, outdoor

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

angelinalovesunflower

Such a great product! I love it. But I love my grow tent and LED grow light, too. They are from Unit Farm. Good company. Good products. Good service.....LOL. All of them bring me harvest. I''m so happy.

Kibblor

Blue Dream is such a clean high. When i want to forget everything and be happy this is the strain I choose. There is no way to describe its effects other than a euphoric happiness. If you look the strain up on leaflys strains section you can probably get a better description than I can give. #420sweepstakes

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Herban Supply Co. Logo