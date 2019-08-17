Blue Zkittlez by Dying Breed Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of Blue Diamond and Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The physical effects of this strain are mellow and moderately sedating, igniting appetite while weighing on the limbs.
Dense trichrome mesh blankets large and dense red haired buds. The smell taste and effects appears the same as Humboldt Farms Forbidden Fruit - Fbf. This is one of my more favorite strains and these genetics are right on.
Blue Zkittlez by Dying Breed Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of Blue Diamond and Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The physical effects of this strain are mellow and moderately sedating, igniting appetite while weighing on the limbs. Its strong physical effects and uplifting mental high make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.
Providing the best cannabis clones in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside to home growers and commercial growers. Clones, XL Clones, Pre-Teens, Teens, Large Plants.
Strains include:
Cosmic Glue #6, Astro Chimp #9, Blueberry OG, Sunday Driver, Alien OG, Cassidy St. Cookies, Holy Grail OG, Platinum OG, Tahoe OG, Blueberry Muffins, Mimosa 5, Cherrygasm, Cherry Pie, Space Queen, GG4, GSC, Mendo Breath, Super Silver Haze, Sour Diesel, Sour Tangie, Blue Zkittlez, Afghani, King Kush, Bruce Banner, Do-Si-Dos, Bubba Kush, Grand Daddy Purple, Lemon Kush
Check out our website for more information on our company and our products by visiting https://www.hiddenvalleyclones.com/ or by calling directly at (619) 720-2646