Welcome to High Desert Pure. Our story begins when two Bend, Oregon families decided to take their tech and science know-how to the budding (heehee) cannabis industry. Ever since, we’ve been learning how to make the best products we can. While our techies and business folk work hard at making sure operations run smoothly, our chemistry commanders are passionate about turning the best organic trim on the market into the best oil on the market. Yeah, we work hard… But we play hard, too. We’ve never lost our local, Bendite roots, and you’ll love our stuff for the same reason you love Oregon — our craft CO2NCENTRATE is natural, local, and oh so pure.