Ultra-high potency relief in a portable jar. Balms away!



Big Balm, big relief! Our ultra-high potency balm packs 1500 mg of CBD and THC into a portable 2 oz tin. This balm feels richer than lotion but just as smooth, providing slow absorption for long-lasting relief. With no added fragrances or perfumes, the Big Balm might be our purest product yet. Pro-tip: Try putting this balm on under your socks before bed. In the morning, your feet might just feel like the balm-diggity.