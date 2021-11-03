About this product
Ultra-high potency relief in a portable jar. Balms away!
Big Balm, big relief! Our ultra-high potency balm packs 1500 mg of CBD and THC into a portable 2 oz tin. This balm feels richer than lotion but just as smooth, providing slow absorption for long-lasting relief. With no added fragrances or perfumes, the Big Balm might be our purest product yet. Pro-tip: Try putting this balm on under your socks before bed. In the morning, your feet might just feel like the balm-diggity.
About this brand
High Desert Pure
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!