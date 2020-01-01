 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
NATURE - Lavender Chamomile Individual Bagged Tea

by Hippie Brew

$5.00MSRP

ROOT CHAKRA - The subtle combination of lavender & chamomile has been known as a relaxation aid and stress reliever pretty much forever. This gentle blend of fragrant flowers combined with the sedative effect of the cannabis, can settle your nervous tension, upset stomach or overactive mind. Whether you're looking for a good nights sleep or an anxiety relief this harmonious blend should do the trick.

About this brand

Hippie Brew is a Cannabis Infused Edibles Company from British Columbia, Canada, that specializes in infused cannabis infused coffee, individually bagged organic teas, & specialty coffee infused edibles.