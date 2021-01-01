Hippie Brew
NATURE - Lavender Chamomile Individual Bagged Tea
About this product
ROOT CHAKRA - The subtle combination of lavender & chamomile has been known as a relaxation aid and stress reliever pretty much forever. This gentle blend of fragrant flowers combined with the sedative effect of the cannabis, can settle your nervous tension, upset stomach or overactive mind. Whether you're looking for a good nights sleep or an anxiety relief this harmonious blend should do the trick.
