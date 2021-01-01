 Loading…

Indica

Auto Zkittlez Fem

by i49 Genetics

i49 Genetics Cannabis Seeds Auto Zkittlez Fem

$6.25MSRP

About this product

This awesome bud took home the Best Indica award from the 2015 Cannabis Cup. A blend of the delicious grape and apple flavored Zkittles and the Auto Fruit strain with hints of cheese, this is a tasty option that offers a powerful but relaxing mind and body high.

There’s no better time to embark on your next grow project and we’ll be here to guide you through every step of your journey. Welcome to i49 Genetics

About this strain

Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

