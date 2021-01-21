White Widow Fem
About this product
It is a balanced hybrid that combines the uplifting effects of sativa cannabis seeds with the powerful relaxation of indica weed seeds. This magnificent strain is the lovechild of a brilliant Brazilian sativa and a smooth South Indian indica. It got its start in the chill cannabis culture of the Netherlands back in the 1990’s. Virtually every Dutch coffee shop menu has boasted this dope strain and if the Dutch know about anything, it’s potent, premium ganja!
About this brand
i49 Genetics
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
