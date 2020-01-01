 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
These fat nugs are making CBD hemp great again one toke at a time. Our premium T1 Trump hemp flowers are winning the battle of the bud with their resonant notes of fruit and their garish orange hairs. We don’t mean to humble brag, but after busting this Wife/Afghan Skunk hybrid out like a boss, we’re getting a little tired of all this winning. Once you’ve familiarized yourself with its superior bouquet of soft cheese, black berries and maple syrup, we think you’ll agree that this smokable CBD dank is worthy of elite status. These buds are built to carry you through these dark times in our American history. With 20% CBD, 0.7428% CBG and a CBD/THC ratio of 32 to 1, T1 Trump hemp flower is ready to calm your ass down before you end up in a panic spiral. Our chunky nugs have white crystal trichomes that make it a standout among current cultivars. Not to be confused with the Stormy Daniels strain which claims to be bred from a cherry [blossom], our T1 Trump hemp flower is the real deal. Everything else is fake news. True T1 Trump hemp flower never sleeps. It’s a creative and hungry strain that is field tested and guaranteed to satisfy one and all US smokers. If you’re not grinning with a gob full of quarter pounders after smoking on the T1 then you’re doing something wrong……Sad. Fire up ole “45” and prepare to become one woke wook. Do the right thing. Rock the vote! Take a toke! All chemicals are properly analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Our CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.

IHF LLC, industrialhempfarms.com, is a CBD and hemp wholesale business-to-business company. We are vertically integrated from seed to sale and involved in every aspect of the hemp farming and CBD industries. IHF LLC has built a network of farms and hemp farming partnerships. We boast several Colorado-based hemp farming joint-ventures and a 1500 farm co-op in Columbia. CBD Hemp Flower: IHF sells retail and wholesale bulk CBD hemp flower online and offline. Our premium CBD hemp flower is indoor grown with visible crystals and no seeds - Exactly what every customer wants to see. Our company is also registered with USPS and UPS and the Colorado Dept. of Agriculture to legally ship CBD hemp flower to all 50 states. This is why hundreds of wholesale customers have choose to deal with us for their CBD hemp flower supply. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-hemp-flower/ CBD Distillate, T-Free Distillate, Isolate & Decarboxylated CBD Crude Oil: IHF wholesale and retails CBD kilograms. We own our own extraction lab in Denver, CO from where we use our own or purchased 12-14% hemp biomass to extract various CBD products. In 2019, THC-free distillate has been our hottest seller due to our competitive price and market demand. Our Decarboxylated CBD Crude and isolate have also been hot sellers in the hemp wholesale market. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-kgs/. Wholesale Hand-Shucked CBD Hemp Biomass: Our company wholesales pounds of 12-14% hand-shucked CBD hemp biomass. We also offer extraction services at a tolling rate depending on the finished product. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-hemp-biomass/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Feminized CBD Hemp Seeds for Sale: IHF LLC wholesales various strains of feminized hemp seeds. We have an overstock of Cherry Wine CBD hemp feminized seeds in Colorado. Industrial Hemp Farms is one of the top sellers of feminized CBD hemp seeds with quality genetics in the Colorado area. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ CBD Hemp Clones for Sale in Colorado: IHF LLC offers CBD hemp clones for sale in Colorado. We have a selection of clones, mini-mothers, mothers and giant mothers in multiple strains. If your CBD farming company is looking for quality hemp clones, you can reach out to our sales team. We include a specialty hemp transport company with all our hemp farming wholesale products and clones for sale. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/industrial-hemp-transport/ Hemp Farming Futures Contracts & Joint-Venture Partnerships: IHF LLC believes in vertical integration and successful partnerships within the hemp farming and CBD industry. One such service we offer is hemp farming future contracts, which have become a popular opportunity to secure a win-win deal on both sides of the equation. https://industrialhempfarms.com/hemp-futures/ CBD Extraction Services in Denver, Colorado: As stated, we also have an in-house CBD extraction lab. We offer this as a service where we can offering tolling at reasonable rates for various CBD finished products. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Want to learn more about IHF LLC? Give us a call @ 855-806-4367