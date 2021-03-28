These fat nugs are making CBD hemp great again one toke at a time. Our premium T1 Trump hemp flowers are winning the battle of the bud with their resonant notes of fruit and their garish orange hairs.



We don’t mean to humble brag, but after busting this Wife/Afghan Skunk hybrid out like a boss, we’re getting a little tired of all this winning. Once you’ve familiarized yourself with its superior bouquet of soft cheese, black berries and maple syrup, we think you’ll agree that this smokable CBD dank is worthy of elite status.



These buds are built to carry you through these dark times in our American history. With 20% CBD, 0.7428% CBG and a CBD/THC ratio of 32 to 1, T1 Trump hemp flower is ready to calm your ass down before you end up in a panic spiral.



Our chunky nugs have white crystal trichomes that make it a standout among current cultivars. Not to be confused with the Stormy Daniels strain which claims to be bred from a cherry [blossom], our T1 Trump hemp flower is the real deal. Everything else is fake news.



True T1 Trump hemp flower never sleeps. It’s a creative and hungry strain that is field tested and guaranteed to satisfy one and all US smokers. If you’re not grinning with a gob full of quarter pounders after smoking on the T1 then you’re doing something wrong……Sad.



Fire up ole “45” and prepare to become one woke wook.



Do the right thing. Rock the vote! Take a toke!



All chemicals are properly analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Our CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.