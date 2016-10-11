 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Errl Too Vaporizer Kit

Errl Too Vaporizer Kit

by iPuff Limited

Introducing the Errl Too, boasting an upgraded battery and all-new dual coil atomizer for all your concentrate needs. The Errl Too also features a sleeker, more ergonomic all-glass dome design as well as our all-new brushed metal finish that will no doubt make you take a second look. With its proven deep-dish design, boasting an impressive chamber capacity and reliable click-in design, the iPuff Errl2.0 continues to impress. The Errl Too Pen Set includes: 1 Vapr3.0 500maH battery 1 V4.0 Single Coil Heating Element 1 V4.1 Dual Coil Heating Element 1 Glass Dome 1 Packing Tool 1 Wall Adapter 1 Extendable Charging Cable On Sale Now! - https://www.ipuffvape.com/shop/portable-vaporizer-sets/errl-too/

vapelife2016

Most consistent concentrate pen I have came across. Long lasting atomizer with HUGE clouds! Even better was the customer service down at the iPuff vape lounge. Make sure to check them out.

ipuff brands focus on bringing our customers the best options for their cannabis consumption. Vaporizing is the future, we truly believe that and we strive to create quality products that anyone can use.