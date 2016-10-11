About this product

Introducing the Errl Too, boasting an upgraded battery and all-new dual coil atomizer for all your concentrate needs. The Errl Too also features a sleeker, more ergonomic all-glass dome design as well as our all-new brushed metal finish that will no doubt make you take a second look. With its proven deep-dish design, boasting an impressive chamber capacity and reliable click-in design, the iPuff Errl2.0 continues to impress. The Errl Too Pen Set includes: 1 Vapr3.0 500maH battery 1 V4.0 Single Coil Heating Element 1 V4.1 Dual Coil Heating Element 1 Glass Dome 1 Packing Tool 1 Wall Adapter 1 Extendable Charging Cable On Sale Now! - https://www.ipuffvape.com/shop/portable-vaporizer-sets/errl-too/