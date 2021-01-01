About this product

Introducing the Errl Too, boasting an upgraded battery and all-new dual coil atomizer for all your concentrate needs. The Errl Too also features a sleeker, more ergonomic all-glass dome design as well as our all-new brushed metal finish that will no doubt make you take a second look.

With its proven deep-dish design, boasting an impressive chamber capacity and reliable click-in design, the iPuff Errl2.0 continues to impress.



The Errl Too Pen Set includes:



1 Vapr3.0 500maH battery

1 V4.0 Single Coil Heating Element

1 V4.1 Dual Coil Heating Element

1 Glass Dome

1 Packing Tool

1 Wall Adapter

1 Extendable Charging Cable



